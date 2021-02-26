Little Women: Atlanta Cast and Ashley 'Minnie' Ross' Mom Honor Late Star: 'Lost Without You'

The Little Women: Atlanta cast is continuing to honor their late friend and costar, Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who died in a tragic car crash last April.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of the Lifetime series, Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" King Pearson, Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, Abira Green and Amanda and Andrea Salinas hold a memorial for Minnie with her mom, Tammie Jackson, in attendance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have a bittersweet love, a lot of people know," Ms. Juicy begins before lighting a candle in memory of Minnie. "'Cause we're arguing one minute, and we'll call each other the next."

"I'm not going to have anybody to argue with no more," she continues. "I'm not going to have that person that will cuss you out, looks you straight in the face and then says, 'Come on, let's go have a drink,' you know?"

Ms. Juicy, 49, especially misses Minnie's smile: "That smile that she had, even if she didn't feel good, she still put that smile on her face and it would light up the whole entire room."

"It's still hard to believe that she's not physically here with us," Ms. Juicy continues. "But I know she always will be here in spirit. Minnie, I'm going to miss you so much, more than anybody would ever know and could imagine."

Image zoom Credit: Lifetime

Monie tells the group that she has lanterns for them to write messages on before releasing them into the water and letting them "sail in memory of Minnie."

"I love you, girl," writes Monie, 38. "Miss you so much — I know you're in heaven rocking heels. I wish you was here."

On her lantern, Tammie pens a heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter.

"Mommy misses and loves you so much," she writes. "Please watch over me, because I'm so lost without you. Until we meet again, my love."

Image zoom Ashley "Minnie" Ross | Credit: Scott Gries

Minnie, a former hairstylist originally from Tennessee, was involved in a car accident on April 26 and was later pronounced dead at the age of 34.

Though her team initially believed it was a hit-and-run, an investigation by the City of South Fulton Police Department found that Minnie's car struck another vehicle head-on, and no third vehicle was involved.