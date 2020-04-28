Little Women Atlanta's Ashley 'Minnie' Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Accident

Image zoom Scott Gries

The Little Women family is mourning the death of Ashley "Minnie" Ross following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," her management — who announced the sad news on the late reality star's Instagram account — confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a rep for the show tells PEOPLE in a statement. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Originally from Tennessee, the former hair stylist revealed last year she was dating Atlanta-based music producer Slickbeatz.

In 2016, Ross kicked off the Atlanta spin-off of Lifetime's hit show Little Women: LA alongside castmates Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins.

"I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back," she previously told MadameNoire.