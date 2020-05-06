Police Determine Little Women Star Ashley Ross Was at Fault in Fatal Car Crash: Report

The late Lifetime star collided with another vehicle in the opposite lane, according to the crash report

Authorities have reportedly determined that Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross was at fault in the car crash that took her life.

Ross' management team confirmed her death to PEOPLE on April 27, one day after the 34-year-old Little Women: Atlanta star was involved in an accident on Old National Hwy in Georgia. Though her team initially believed she had been injured in a hit-and-run, a preliminary police investigation found that Ross' car struck another vehicle head-on, and that no third vehicle was involved.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crash report obtained by TMZ on Wednesday sheds more light on the incident. According to the report, which is based on eyewitness testimony and the responding officer's observation, Ross lost control of her car while traveling southbound on one side of the highway, causing her to jerk the steering wheel to the right.

She went off-road briefly before swinging back to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane, according to the report. Neither she nor the other driver were ejected.

Ross was reportedly unresponsive on the scene and was later pronounced dead. The report indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to either driver, per TMZ.

RELATED: Little Women: Atlanta Star Ashley Ross Was Killed in a Head-On Crash Not a Hit-and-Run, Police Say

TMZ also reports that per the Fulton County Medical Examiner, no autopsy was performed on Ross, and no report is forthcoming. She will reportedly likely be listed as having died from blunt force trauma from the accident.

PEOPLE has reached out to the City of South Fulton Police Department and the Fulton County Medical Examiner for more information.

Reps for Lifetime and Ross did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross Scott Gries

RELATED: Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross' Little Women Costars 'in Tears' Over Her Death— 'My Heart Is Broken'

Last week, the City of South Fulton Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the accident took place around 11 p.m. on April 26.

"The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway," read the statement. "Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on. Ms. Ross received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she died Monday night. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene."

A public information officer for the department added that it was not a hit-and-run accident.

"There was no third vehicle involved," the PIO told PEOPLE. "There has not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor."

Ross' family will hold a memorial for the reality star on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, with a "celebration of life" streaming live at msminniemedia.com. The family is accepting flowers and cards, as well as donations via different platforms.

In the statement announcing her death last week, her management team said, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms. Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

A Lifetime rep remembered Ross as "the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever" in a statement to PEOPLE.

"She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," the statement continued. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."