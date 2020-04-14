Little People, Big World: Zach and Pregnant Tori Roloff Discuss Baby No. 2 with Son Jackson

This season of Little People, Big World will see Zach and Tori Roloff expand their family.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, the couple huddles around a campfire with 2-year-old son Jackson to discuss Tori’s pregnancy.

“Are we ready for this baby number two?” asks Zach, 29.

“Ready or not,” replies Tori, 28.

After going over what they still have to do to prepare the baby’s room — “everything,” Tori admits — they turn their attention to Jackson, wondering how he’ll cope with his little sister when she arrives.

“Everyone I’ve talked to that has a 2-year-old and an infant, they’re loving it,” Tori tells Zach, adding that the older child tends to “want to help.”

Still, Zach anticipates plenty of father-son bonding.

“I feel like him and me are going to go on a lot of adventures when this happens,” he says.

Both parents are prepared for an adjustment period.

“I think it’s definitely going to be an adjustment once Lilah is here for Jackson,” says Tori. “The attention is not all on him, it’s not all about him anymore. He’s got to share Mom and Dad.”

But this time, Tori says she’s feeling “a lot more relaxed” while preparing for the baby’s arrival.

“It’s not a great unknown — we have a little bit more of an expectation,” Zach says.

“Which is good and bad,” Tori admits. “It’s bad for me because I’m like, stressed out about the C-section again, but it’s also good, because I don’t feel like I have to take 17 bags into the hospital room with us.”

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November. In last week’s issue of PEOPLE, the TLC stars said they’re open to expanding their family even more.

“Originally I was like, ‘Two kids is my max,'” Tori said. “But I can definitely see us having more. … We’re loving the season that we’re in right now raising kids. Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life.”

Like their father, both kids were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“I forget a lot of times that I’m the only average-height person in my family,” Tori says. “It’s just so normal to us.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.