"It seems like she's in pain," Tori Roloff says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World : Tori Breaks Down in Tears over Baby Lilah's Health Scare

Tori Roloff is feeling concerned about baby Lilah.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Tori, 29, breaks down in tears over her baby daughter's serious health scare.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last couple of days Lilah hasn't been feeling well," Tori says alongside husband Zachary Roloff in a confessional interview. "She's been throwing up a lot and just seems to be in pain."

Zachary, 30, shares that his mom Amy Roloff offered to look after their son Jackson while they get to the bottom of what's going on with Lilah.

"She threw up three times yesterday ... she has something," Tori tells Zachary and Amy while sitting at their kitchen table.

"With her, I don't look at her and say she's fine," Tori continues. "There's something there that's just not adding up for me."

Zachary then explains in a confessional interview that he's feeling a bit more calm about Lilah's health, given his own experience with "medical issues" in the past.

"I've dealt with a lot more medical issues growing up, and so I think when these situations come up, I'm able to be more calm about it and Tori maybe doesn't have that experience," he says.

Zachary and Tori welcomed Lilah in November 2019 and Jackson in May 2017. Both children have dwarfism like their father.

Image zoom Tori and Zach Roloff with baby Lilah

Tori admits in the teaser that raising two kids with dwarfism has made her "hypersensitive."

"Raising two kids with dwarfism, you always have this background of what could be wrong and I am a little more hypersensitive when it comes to making sure my kids have proper medical care," Tori says in a confessional interview.

Back at the table with Amy and Zachary, Tori shares that she wouldn't be as concerned about Lilah if she were "average height."

"When you throw dwarfism in it, it's like is it hydrocephalus? There's so many other things that come into play," Tori says.

Tori says that since Zachary had hydrocephalus when he was younger, the idea of her kids having it is "always in the back of my mind."

She explains: "[Hydrocephalus] is when the water from your brain is not being properly drained. It's a big concern because any time you have pressure on your brain that can do damage."

"It seems like she's in pain," Tori says of Lilah.

Zachary believes their baby girl will be okay, but Tori's intuition says otherwise.

Image zoom Tori (R) and Zach Roloff with son Jackson Tori Roloff/Instagram

"There's like a thing in a mom's head where you just worry all the time, but there's a difference between worry and knowing ... like if an infant throws up three times a day, that's not normal," Tori says.

Tori then breaks down into tears as Amy runs over to comfort her.

"It's okay," Amy says.