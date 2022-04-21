Little People, Big World Supertease Shows 'Tension' Between Zach and Dad Matt Over Roloff Farms

"If the kids decide they want to hate me for this, there's nothing I can do about it," Matt Roloff says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at the new Little People, Big World season

Tensions are running high amongst the Roloff family in the new season of Little People, Big World.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the TLC hit's 23rd season, Zach Roloff isn't on the same page as his father Matt Roloff — and girlfriend Caryn Chandler — when it comes to the future of Roloff Farms. Both Zach, 31, and Matt, 60, address the ongoing issue in separate confessionals.

"The temper is pretty high between my dad and me and Caryn," says Zach as Matt later adds, "After the farm deal fell apart, there's been some tension between us."

Later, Matt has to make some tough decisions about the farm after a fire breaks out.

"I've been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm," he says. "This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I've got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."

Matt adds: "If the kids decide they want to hate me for this, there's nothing I can do about it."

But even Matt's ex-wife Amy Roloff expresses skepticism over his plan: "I'm like, what are you do you?"

Elsewhere in the trailer, viewers get a glimpse at Amy's continued unease of hanging out with her ex-husband Matt amid their respective relationships. "I still struggle with the fact of being married to someone for so long and to now hang out with my ex and his girlfriend, just too much history for me," says Amy, who wed Chris Marek in August 2021.

In a joint confessional featuring the two couples, Matt says the group "kind of enjoy hanging out" together.

"Amy and I have a lot in common," he adds.

Fans will also get to see Zach and wife Tori Roloff's journey as they await the arrival of their third child. As they experience this joy, the couple's son Jackson has to undergo surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

"It's just that rollercoaster of like, uh oh. What's going to happen?" says Zach.

Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC in 2006. The popular series follows the Roloff family through their daily lives, as they navigate an average-sized world despite their smaller stature.