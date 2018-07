Engagements, Weddings & Babies, Oh My! The Little People, Big World Family's Sweetest Moments

On July 25, 2015, the Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in front of nearly 200 guests outside on the Roloff family farm — a decision that Tori is thankful for every day. “I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” the mother of one wrote in a loving Instagram tribute, which marked the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

“I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”