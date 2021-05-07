"Zach and I have been talking a lot about what it would be like to raise our kids on the farm," Tori Roloff says in a sneak peek at Tuesday's premiere of Little People, Big World

Zach Roloff may one day be following in his father Matt Roloff's footsteps.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Little People, Big World premiere, TLC audiences catch up with Zach, his wife Tori Roloff, and their two children — son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, who turns 2 in November — who have all "had a pretty busy summer as a family" while staying close to their Oregon home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understandably, "being parents of a toddler and an infant definitely has its challenges," admits Tori. "Two kids on different schedules, different eating schedules, napping schedules. They both want your full attention. But it's fun."

When it comes to keeping their toddler entertained, Jackson enjoys spending time outside on his scooter — an activity he's able to "do with the older kids, because he can keep up with them," Tori tells cameras. "He's fast on it and he's good."

While sitting outside on their front lawn with Lilah and their dog, the topic of the couple raising their children on the Roloff family farm comes up.

While Tori points out that Jackson wouldn't be able to scooter around on the farm like he does in their neighborhood, Zach is confident that the little boy could.

"In front of the house, the pavement there," he says, going on to tell Tori that they could pave all of it like it used to be. "We could do that again. That could be one of our enhancements."

Meanwhile, Matt is still running and living on the farm. "My dad owns the property by himself and I think he's been enjoying kind of having the place to himself as well. And my mom's settling into her new house," Zach says in a confessional.

"My mom and dad still co-own the north side of the property, but if I know my dad, he's got his wheels turning about what happens next," he continues.

Like his father, Zach also has his wheels turning about the future — specifically him possibly buying out Amy's remaining portion of the property.

"When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side," he tells viewers. "We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee ... decided to rent out the house for a few months."

"Zach and I have been talking a lot about what it would be like to raise our kids on the farm," adds Tori. "However, I don't think I'm comfortable with Jackson getting a 4-wheeler at 4 years old" — a pitch made by Zach, who teases, "I'm okay at [age] 5."