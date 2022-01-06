LPBW's Matt Roloff Reveals a 'Scary' Fire Broke Out at Roloff Farms: 'Never a Dull Moment Here'

The Little People, Big World star said the fire at Roloff Farms was "caused by a light falling to the floor"

Matt Roloff's Roloff Farms property came out on the other side after surviving a "scary" fire.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 60-year-old Little People, Big World star shared a carousel of photos and videos showcasing how the emergency scenario unraveled on the Oregon-based property.

The footage featured firefighters working to extinguish the situation and some of the destruction that was left behind.

"Never a dull moment here on the farm," he captioned the post. "We had a fire in the chicken barn!! A for real scary story. Yesterday we dodged a bullet with our 110-year-old sweet building. Thanks to my buddy Ty … who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers on @rolofffarms as we can fit in all the barns and structures … AND the quick reactions of our farmhand Jason, we saved the barn."

Matt said he "called 911 around 10 a.m." on Tuesday, noting that smoke was "pouring out the sides" of the chicken barn.

"The chickens had already gone out for the day a few hours earlier. I had gotten home to the farm late the night before from AZ," he said. "It's [sic] was 3:45 am before I crawled into bed. Then [a] few hours of sleep later. I hear the commotion in the chicken barn outside my window. Flames are 6 ft high and spread along one of the interior walls. Between all the hands on the farm and the quick response of our local fire department the barn is saved ... only some interior damage."

Matt revealed the fire was "caused by a light falling to the floor," saying the situation "likely happened when all the chickens rush [sic] to get out their automatic door in the morning."

"No chickens were injured in the event," he added.

Matt used to co-own Roloff Farms with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff. Following their 2016 divorce, Amy, 57, sold her half of the farm to Matt — a move that made him the sole owner of the property.

Amy, who wed Chris Marek in August 2021, previously addressed the possibility of selling her share of Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World.

"Matt approached me on this second time to buy me out and this was definitely a better time because now that I'm in my new house, there's not as much grey area anymore," she said during a May 2021 episode. "It's like, this was this chapter. I have no part in the farm with this chapter. It's changed."

Realizing she spent "pretty much half my life" living and working on the Roloff Farms, Amy said the thought of leaving it behind was "a difficult process" for her.

"I knew that after the divorce became final, there were going to be some major changes. But it was a lot harder than I thought," she added. "Now that I'm in my own place and I'm off the farm, I think making the decision of a buyout has been easier because I don't have as many emotions tied to it."