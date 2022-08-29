'LPBW's' Matt Roloff Shares How He's Helping His Mom 'Through This Transitional Time' After Dad's Death

Matt Roloff is showing support to his family since his father Ron Roloff died in early August.

The Little People Big World star gave fans an update on Instagram Sunday about how his mother, Peggy Roloff, is coping.

"My mother is doing great.. all things considered," wrote Matt, 60. "She's strong, happy and still living her very best life!"

He continued, "Obviously, we all are missing my father and she's still adjusting to doing things on her own after 63 years of having him by her side.. but she has a lot of new friends that are dealing with all the same issues and challenges so she definitely is not alone. She's surrounded by constant love and support. and many new and very close friends."

Matt Roloff Instagram

Matt also revealed his support system means "I'm feeling good knowing that I can hop a plane and leave the farm in great hands with Jacob, Jason, Nico, and the team back in Oregon. I'm blessed to be able to visit my mother and help her through this transitional time.

Matt also expressed his gratitude for the TLC fanbase that has supported the Roloff family through the difficult time, writing, "Thank you all for all the kind, love, cards and words of support."

Matt announced his father's death his father's death on Aug. 1.

"A sad week for the Roloff Family," he captioned a pictures of Ron. "Mydad… affectionately known as 'papa' to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening."

He added, "Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many."

In 2021, Ron was diagnosed with CLL blood cancer, which he underwent treatment for. In Matt's Aug. 1 Instagram post, he said his dad "literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours."