Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Shares His Father Has Died at 84: 'A Life Well-Lived!'
Matt Roloff is mourning the loss of his father, Ronald James Roloff.
On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 60, paid tribute to his dad on Instagram following his death on Sunday. Ronald was 84.
"A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as 'papa' to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening," he shared alongside a smiling photo of his father. "Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many."
He continued, "He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours."
The reality star then recalled the final moments he spent with his father.
"With his special love of his life (since grade school) his wife of 63 years 'Huny' right by his side … many of us were with him reading his favorite Bible Verses," he shared. "I would list one but he had so many favorites!"
He added, "So[m]e of his last words to me were telling me how proud he was of the things I had accomplished" before quoting the Bible verse John 14:2-3.
Matt concluded the message by saying, "What a man and a life well-lived!"
"Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! love love to all! @jacobroloff45 @zroloff07 @jeremyroloff @mollyjosilvius #lovelove #believeinchristforpeace," he wrote.
In July 2021, the TLC star revealed his father's battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia on social media.
"Dad needs serious chemo treatment for CLL blood cancer," he captioned an Instagram post, in which he also shared that his mother had suffered a fall.
He added, "Please wish them both speedy recovery's [sic] and lots of prayers for the Lords healing hand to touch them and continue to keep their unbelievable grace and unshakable spirts alive and well… they will endure!"
Later that month, Matt announced that his father's "first treatment went very well" in an Instagram post.
"Papa will continue weekly treatments for the next several months but his 'numbers' are already looking better even after just the first dose," he wrote at the time. "I'm confident it's thanks to everyone of You for all your prayers and #lovelove !"