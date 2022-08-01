Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Shares His Father Has Died at 84: 'A Life Well-Lived!'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRfJyfhnemR/?hl=en mattroloff Verified Thank you to all of you that wished my folks Well … I really beleive our collective prayers are having a positive impact.. my dads first treatment went very well. My mom was up and about looking wonderful and In high spirits … after a short rough reaction to the first treatment my tough dad papa was his old self eager to be the host and make everyone feel comfortable … we had to keep pushing him to sit down and take it easy.. a surprise visit when @zroloff07 and Jackson showed up to throw their support behind papa and Huny as well. :)). They drove the 12 hrs each way for a quick visit… while I was flying they were driving (having adventures along the way) .. and a huge thanks to my high school bestie Cowboy Bob for picking me up at the airport and being my shuttle driver and much more.. (wait until I share the mattress story) we had a great visit albeit a short one. my folks looked great .. Huny will continue her therapy to get full movement back and papa will continue weekly treatments for the next several months but his “numbers” are already looking better even after just the first dose. I’m confident it’s thanks to everyone of You for all your prayers and #lovelove ! Now it time for me to get back to work in Oregon and let my folks finish a quieter and more peaceful recovery. :)). Thanks to All. …even those of you that are not always so nice. Lol. 54w

