'LPBW' 's Matt Roloff Says He's 'Enjoying My Engagement and Time' with Fiancée Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff previously told PEOPLE he and his girlfriend of six years got engaged in April

By
Published on May 2, 2023 02:06 PM
Photo: Matt Roloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff is living his life with love at the forefront.

The Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram Monday that he's "making TV shows and mostly just enjoying my engagement and Time with Caryn [Chandler]!"

In an additional comment on the post, Roloff, 61, told his fans: "You all kept telling me to 'put a ring on her,'" adding, "So I did. 💍"

Other life moments the reality star captured in the post included "building my house, keeping up with growing grandkids, reorganizing the farm," and "working with [my son] Jacob on the new commercial Well/irrigation system." "Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast," he wrote.

In April, PEOPLE confirmed Roloff had proposed to Caryn — and she said yes!

"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Roloff told PEOPLE. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

The couple is planning for a 2024 wedding.

Matt Roloff invites girlfriend Caryn Chandler's family to Roloff Farms
Matt Roloff/ instagram

The couple met when Caryn was an employee of Roloff Farms.

Roloff was previously married to Amy Roloff, who also appeared on Little People, Big World. The pair share four children: Zach Roloff, 32, Molly Roloff, 29, Jeremy Roloff, 32, and Jacob, 26.

More than five years after she and Matt finalized their divorce in April 2016, Amy married Chris Marek in August 2021. She and Matt, plus Chris and Caryn, maintain a friendly relationship.

Little People, Big World has been airing on TLC since 2006.

