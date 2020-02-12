Little People, Big World is returning for a new season, and a lot has changed for the Roloff family.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive trailer for the hit TLC show, which returns March 31, cameras follow the iconic clan as they embark on their next chapter, which includes post-divorce life for Matt and Amy Roloff, and baby No. 2 for Zach and Tori Roloff.

“We thought we’d grow old together on this farm, but plans changed,” Amy says.

“Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things,” says Amy. “It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

After 28 years of marriage, the couple divorced in May 2016. Amy, 55, is now happily engaged to Chris Marek while Matt, 58, and his girlfriend, Roloff Farm manager Caryn Chandler, hope to wed in the future as well.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt says about Caryn, who tells him in a scene, “I’m here for the long haul.”

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” says Caryn. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

In the upcoming season, Amy also makes a decision about her place on the farm.

In a confessional, Amy says about Matt living close by, “I don’t think it’s working for me anymore that he’s just 500 feet away from me.”

She tells Matt, “So, I will go ahead and do the buyout.”

And while Zach and Tori are just getting the hang of being parents to son Jackson, 2, this season they also find out the happy news that they’re expecting again, this time with a little girl. (The pair welcomed their second child, Lilah Ray, on Nov. 19, 2019.)

Still, with all the excitement, Amy says it’s been a major adjustment.

“Everything has changed on the farm,” says Amy. “Family that I thought would be forever is different now. The future is unknown.”

Little People, Big World returns March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.