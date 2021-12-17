Little People Big World's Matt Roloff Calls His Girlfriend Caryn Chandler His 'Rock'

Matt Roloff is making his appreciation for girlfriend Caryn Chandler known.

On Instagram Friday, the 60-year-old Little People, Big World star shared a photo of the couple posing alongside some of their friends. Roloff's caption for the post also featured a sweet shout-out for Chandler.

"Tonight having a ball with friends in the cabin," Roloff wrote. "@carynchandler1 is my rock. She know [sic] how to take some random structure I build and make it come alive with energy and soul. #livingourbestlife."

Chandler was an employee at Roloff Farms before the pair began dating in 2017.

Their relationship has grown to become serious since then. On LPBW in August, Roloff and Chandler revealed they were moving in together.

"Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together," Chandler said in a confessional. "Then when we're here in Portland, we'll live individually and see each other a lot."

Roloff said it was "a whole new major chapter in life" for the couple, adding that they have "the best of all worlds happening." Addressing whether they're getting married, Roloff joked it won't happen until 2022.

"We're not. He hasn't asked me, so we're definitely not," Chandler said as Roloff added, "Yet."

The reality star was previously married to Amy Roloff from 1987 to 2016. The exes share twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 24.

In August, Amy, 57, wed longtime love Chris Marek at Roloff Farms.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile," Amy told PEOPLE at the time. "[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding. Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

Even though Matt and Chandler weren't invited to the wedding, Matt played a big part in the ceremony preparation process. He helped get Roloff Farms ready for the special day.