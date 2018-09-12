Save the date!

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff’s fiancée Isabel Sofia announced the date of the couple’s upcoming wedding in an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

Sofia revealed that she and Roloff will tie the knot on Sept. 7, 2019.

In her post, Sofia admitted that this season of life has been overwhelming at times.

“This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety,” she wrote. “Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times.”

But despite the challenges, Sofia said the pair is looking forward to their future together.

“I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that),” she continued.

“Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough—ONE YEAR FROM TODAY—we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives,” wrote Sofia.

WATCH: What Was Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff Most Nervous about on His Wedding Day?

In Touch first reported the news.

Roloff popped the question in December during a romantic trip to Iceland and the couple announced their engagement on their respective social media accounts.

“We got ENGAGED! It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas 🎄” Roloff, 21, captioned an engagement photo — captured by Monique Serra — of the couple. “So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’, you n me.”

Roloff’s engagement came five months after his big sister, Molly Roloff, tied the knot with Joel Silvius in an intimate ceremony in August 2017.

Both of his twin brothers, Jeremy and Zach, are also married and became parents last year. Zach and wife Tori Roloff welcomed son Jackson in May 2017, and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed daughter Ember in September 2017.