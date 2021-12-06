Little People, Big World's Jacob Roloff Announces Birth of 1st Child with Wife Isabel Rock

On Twitter Monday, Jacob Roloff announced the birth of his son with his wife Isabel Rock

Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, are officially parents!

The former Little People, Big World star, 24, announced the birth of the couple's first child on Twitter Monday. "My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints," he wrote. "Goodnight."

The couple has not yet announced the name of their newborn son.

Roloff and Rock, 25, got engaged in 2017 after three years together. The couple wed in September 2019 in Oregon.

Earlier this year, Rock opened up about knowing when it's the right time to start a family.

"I asked my friend a few days ago when she knew she was ready to have kids. She said, 'We didn't. We were waiting for this 'aha' moment and it never happened.' That stunned me," she wrote on Instagram in March. "Because my entire life has been made up of waiting for these aha moments and they just don't happen. You never feel really ready for anything. But eventually, you find the courage and take the leap. And you just do the damn thing."

jacob roloff and isabel rock

"Sometimes it pains me to think about all the time that I wasted waiting for life to happen to me instead of realizing that I do create my own reality," she continued. "But then I remember that everything is playing out exactly as it should, and the aha moment is me finally taking aligned action and JUST GOING FOR IT."

The pair announced Rock's pregnancy in July, sharing the same photos of the photographer's growing baby bump.

jacob roloff and isabel rock

"Not for you but us: I'm very happy to say we're having a son," Roloff captioned his Instagram post while Rock wrote alongside her own, "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December."

