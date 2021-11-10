Little People, Big World: Chris Marek Has Heart-to-Heart with Matt Roloff Before Marrying Amy

During their two-hour Little People, Big World wedding special on TLC Tuesday, Amy, 56, took a last-minute road trip with her friends ahead of the big day. Chris, 55, stayed behind to get Roloff Farms, their wedding venue, in shape with the help of Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point, Matt, 60, asked Chris whether he was "nervous" about getting married.

"Of course I'm feeling nervous, Matt," Chris admitted. "I've never done this before."

Asked what he was most nervous about, Chris said it was "all the ... attention" that would be focused on him. "I haven't written the vows yet. Amy wants to exchange vows," he said. "I'm going to be trying real hard to lock everything down."

Matt advised Chris to let his emotions "flow," but Chris said being vulnerable at the altar was "the last thing" he wanted to happen.

"Chris, take it from me: a little emotional flow, that's good," Matt insisted.

"I'm okay with, you know, [showing] my emotions in private," Chris replied. "I don't like a lot of people watching me."

Chris Marek and Matt Roloff Chris Marek and Matt Roloff | Credit: tlc

Chris and Matt then bonded over how the littlest things tend to make them emotional.

"It's one of those age things," Chris said. "When I was younger, I had no problem. It took a lot to make me cry. But now, just a silly commercial can get me a little weepy."

"I cry at movies, silly movies," Matt replied. "And I'm usually trying to, you know, not let [my girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] see. And I look over, she's all steely-eyed!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After returning from Seaside, Oregon, Amy headed to the farm in Hillsboro to help Chris with the finishing touches. The couple then met with Matt and Caryn, who gave them a tour of the barn's setup.

Before heading out of town for the weekend, Matt delivered a poem he penned for the engaged couple.

Amy Roloff Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | Credit: Amy Roloff/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B23CECsg3hG/ Amy Roloff

"Cheers to you two. We hope you never feel blue," Matt recited. "A beautiful, bright future is waiting for you."

At the wedding, Chris did end up taking Matt's advice — and got emotional while reading his vows to Amy.

"You were a very unexpected surprise. I don't think it was love at first sight for both of us — for either of us. Our love has grown from a much deeper connection that comes with time and experience and common ground," he said, getting choked up.

"You are finally the one that I have found that I can trust my heart with," he continued. "I make this promise to you to do all I can to deserve your love and to never break your heart."

Afterwards, Amy joked if she could just say "ditto." But Chris said "not a chance," as he pulled out a tissue to wipe away his tears.

In her own vows, Amy said she "had a feeling" Chris was "someone unique" during their first outing together.

"Chris, you make me smile, you make me laugh. You've helped me to open up my heart again little by little because you were also willing to open up yours to me," she said. "It didn't happen right away but gradually, and that's what I love about you — your sincerity, your honesty, your realness, and you were also willing to take that risk with me. You have become my best friend. You are definitely my partner, my love, my teammate, and the one I look forward to going on this life journey with for the rest of my life."