Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff Celebrates Christmas with Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff

Audrey Roloff shared photos on her Instagram Story from her Christmas celebrations with mother-in-law Amy Roloff

On her Instagram Story Sunday, Audrey, 30, shared photos from her celebrations with Jeremy's mother Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek. In Audrey's pics, her and Jeremy's three children — daughter Ember, 3, and sons Bode, 1, and Radley, 1 month — posed with Amy, 56, and Marek, 55.

"Christmas at Mimi's," Audrey captioned the shot.

Audrey shared another photo featuring Amy carrying the newborn while posing with her two other grandchildren, per The Sun. Additionally, Audrey posted a shot of herself and her eldest child in front of a Christmas tree.

This appears to be the first time Audrey and Amy have spent time together in a while. Kicking off celebrations for the winter holiday early, Amy revealed on Instagram she was preparing by "wrapping presents for all my grandkids and watching one of my favorite Christmas shows."

"Just a few more days til Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year," she continued. "What are some of your favorite Christmas shows to watch? Your traditions? Favorite cookies and things to bake. On my today's to-do list — Bake cookies."

Amy also shared a photo with Marek on Christmas, marking their first time celebrating the holiday as a married couple. They recently tied the knot in August at Roloff Farms.

"Merry Christmas to you all," she captioned the post, which included a pic of the pair wearing matching holiday-themed attire. "We hope you're having a day full of joy, peace and live as we celebrate the greatest gift of all — Jesus ♥️."

As for Audrey, she also posted photos from her family of five's separate Christmas Eve celebrations. Some shots featured within the post included the couple and their kids all dressed up, posing together outside of their home.