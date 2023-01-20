'LPBW' 's Amy Roloff Visits with Family on What Would Have Been Her Late Mom's 90th Birthday

Amy Roloff kept her family close as she marked a big milestone for her late mother Patricia Knight.

The Little People, Big World star, 60, shared photos on Thursday from her time spent with loved ones on what would have been Knight's 90th birthday.

"I'm here," she began the post's caption. "I traveled to my home state of Michigan yesterday, which would have been my Mom's 90th birthday, to visit family♥️."

Roloff continued, "Having dinner at Sessions in Ann Arbor with my Dad, cousin and brother. It's good to be 'home' to visit with family. ♥️"

Amy Roloff/instagram

Roloff's mom died in 2019 at age 86. Previously confirming the news to PEOPLE, she shared how upset she was by the loss.

"I am so sad about my mom's passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father," she said at the time. "She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day."

Later hinting at her heartbreak on social media, Roloff said that "it's been a tough week after hearing sad news." However, she noted that her two grandchildren "always make me smile and melt my heart."

On a 2020 episode of her family's TLC series, Roloff said her mother "was just having some health issues."

"Eventually, they found out that it was her heart," she added. "So her heart was starting to give up."

Knight died months after she was admitted to the hospital, shortly before her 67th wedding anniversary.