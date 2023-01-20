Entertainment TV 'LPBW' 's Amy Roloff Visits with Family on What Would Have Been Her Late Mom's 90th Birthday The Little People, Big World star's mom, Patricia Knight, died in 2019 at age 86 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 12:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Roloff/instagram Amy Roloff kept her family close as she marked a big milestone for her late mother Patricia Knight. The Little People, Big World star, 60, shared photos on Thursday from her time spent with loved ones on what would have been Knight's 90th birthday. "I'm here," she began the post's caption. "I traveled to my home state of Michigan yesterday, which would have been my Mom's 90th birthday, to visit family♥️." Roloff continued, "Having dinner at Sessions in Ann Arbor with my Dad, cousin and brother. It's good to be 'home' to visit with family. ♥️" Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Speaks Out After Her Mother's Death: 'Life Is a Gift' Amy Roloff/instagram Roloff's mom died in 2019 at age 86. Previously confirming the news to PEOPLE, she shared how upset she was by the loss. "I am so sad about my mom's passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father," she said at the time. "She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day." Later hinting at her heartbreak on social media, Roloff said that "it's been a tough week after hearing sad news." However, she noted that her two grandchildren "always make me smile and melt my heart." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On a 2020 episode of her family's TLC series, Roloff said her mother "was just having some health issues." "Eventually, they found out that it was her heart," she added. "So her heart was starting to give up." Knight died months after she was admitted to the hospital, shortly before her 67th wedding anniversary.