Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Tearfully Opens Up About Her Mom's Death

"I wish she could've seen my kids and her grandkids and her great-grandkids a little more often," Amy Roloff says of her late mother, who died in September

Amy Roloff is opening up about one of the most beloved people in her life — her late mother.

Last September, the Little People, Big World star's mom Patricia Knight died at 86, months after she had been admitted to the hospital. At the time, Amy, 55, said in a statement, "I am so sad about my mom's passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of the TLC reality series, Amy reflects on her mother's passing, sharing, "I got hit with some really sad news: My mom passed away."

Image zoom Amy Roloff and her mother, Patricia Knight Amy Roloff/Instagram

"It came on a little bit sudden, so I need to fly out to Michigan to be with my family and attend her memorial service," she explains. "My mom was 86 and she passed before my parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary and you know, she was just having some health issues. Eventually they found out that it was her heart. So her heart was starting to give up."

"I want to go to Michigan about three days prior to the memorial service, so I'm going to leave right after the prom," continues Amy, who adds, "I'll definitely be missing pumpkin season."

Thankfully, Amy was able to soak up some quality family time with her parents and loved ones — including her children (she shares twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 23, with ex-husband Matt Roloff) and grandchildren — during a recent summer vacation.

"Last summer was probably one of the best vacations I have ever had because all of my kids were there. My grandkids were there and I was very, very happy that my mom got to see her great-grandkids, which she always wanted," Amy recalls. "She always wanted to brag, like all of her other friends, that, 'Yeah, I got to see my great-grandkids and I have them.'"

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her children and grandchildren Amy Roloff/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Roloff Says Fiancé Chris Marek 'Looks Good in a Work Belt' as They Make Progress on New Home

While Amy is grateful to have enjoyed more than 50 years of love and life with her mother, she wishes she could have had more time with the family matriarch in her adult years.

"Do I wish I had more time with her as an adult? Yeah, I do," says Amy. "I wish she could've seen my kids and her grandkids and her great-grandkids a little more often."

Tearing up, Amy says her mother's loss has made her reflect on her own life.

"I think it's just a reminder of my own life, with all the changes that are going on in my life," she says, getting emotional. "It was just a lot."

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her parents Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy, who got engaged to Chris Marek less than two weeks before her mother's death, admits that she's experiencing "a lot of conflicting emotions."

"And, you know, a lot of them are happy, that's the whole thing," she says. "A lot of them are happy, so it's hard to grieve one moment and then be happy the next."

RELATED: Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reveals If Ex-Husband Matt Is Invited to Her Wedding

Image zoom Amy Roloff and fiance Chris Marek Amy Roloff/Instagram

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sept. 30, Amy confirmed Knight's death.

"I am so sad about my mom's passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father," she said. "She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day."

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her parents and fiance, Chris Marek Amy Roloff/Instagram

Last June, the mother of four revealed to her followers on Instagram that she was returning to her home state of Michigan to spend some quality time with her parents after her mom had been admitted to the hospital.

During the trip, she shared a smiling photo of herself and her 90-year-old father at the dinner table after visiting Knight at the medical facility.

"Wish it was for other reasons than my Mom being in the hospital — I love coming 'home' to Michigan," she wrote. "After visiting w/ my Mom in the hospital I made dinner for my Dad! He enjoyed it and I loved making it for him."

The next day, Amy said that she was waiting to learn whether Knight could return home.

RELATED: Amy Roloff Says She Feels 'Relieved' as She Moves Out of Family Farm to New House Post-Divorce

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her parents Amy Roloff/Instagram

"So glad I got to come home and visit w/ my Mom and Dad. Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in front of her parents' Michigan home.

"Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp," the TLC star said of her mother. "The transition of slowing down and not doing all she'd like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.