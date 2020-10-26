Amy and Matt Roloff lived on the family property for nearly 30 years before their divorce in 2016

Little People, Big World 's Amy Roloff 'Shocked' After Son Zach Says He Wants to Buy Family Farm

Zach Roloff has some big plans for his family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season finale of Little People, Big World, Zach talks to his mom and dad about the possibility of buying the family farm for his wife Tori Roloff and their two children.

"I'm a little nervous to tell my mom I want to buy the farm, because I'm not sure what her reaction will be," he admits.

Amy and Matt Roloff lived on the family property, which they co-owned, for nearly 30 years before their divorce in 2016. The former couple raised twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 23, on the farm.

While touring the empty space, Zach floats the idea of moving in by his parents.

"One thing Tori and me talked about, we've talked about maybe we can move in here," he says. "Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place."

Zach says he and Tori want their children, 3-year-old son Jackson and 10-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, to "grow up on property."

"Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I," he says.

Amy, for one, is "shocked" by Zach's suggestion — especially since Jeremy has also shown interest in the farm.

"I think I was shocked that I couldn't even respond," she says. "It was definitely a surprise. I didn't know he was thinking about that. I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property."

The season finale of Little People, Big World airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.