Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reveals If Ex-Husband Matt Is Invited to Her Wedding

Amy Roloff wishes nothing but happiness for ex-husband Matt Roloff.

In the time since the Little People, Big World stars’ divorce was finalized almost four years ago, both have found love again — Amy, 55, with fiancé Chris Marek and Matt, 58, with girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Recently, Amy moved away from the Roloff Family Farm, where she and Matt raised their four children — twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 23 — and now, the family matriarch is looking forward to beginning a new chapter of life — and tying the knot with Marek!

And when the engaged couple eventually does say “I do,” it will be a celebration full of family and close friends. In an interview with Us Weekly published on Monday, Amy and Marek revealed that when they do finally get married, both Matt and Chandler will be invited.

“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” said Amy.

“We kind of already have the impression that it’s not something that they’re interested in going to,” said Marek. “They’re welcomed if they’d like to come. We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. And I like Matt. I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together,” he said. “They’re welcomed if they’d like to come, but I don’t want them to feel obligated.”

“He’s the father of my kids. I was married to him for a long time. He’s the grandfather of my grandkids and stuff,” said Amy, who is now a grandmother to four grandchildren. “They’re more than welcome. But like Chris said, and I would totally agree, I just don’t want to invite someone because we’re inviting them.”

Following 27 years of marriage, Amy and Matt filed for divorce in June 2015. Almost a year later, their divorce was finalized in May 2016.

This past September, PEOPLE exclusively shared the news that Marek had popped the question to Amy with a heart-shaped diamond.

Although Amy said that Matt and Chandler “would be invited” to her and Marek’s wedding, she told Us she “wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past.”

“But, the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see. But like Chris said, we just want people there that are our family, that have been friends with us and we look forward to them continuing to be friends to support and encourage us in our relationship and things like that,” said Amy. “It’s not that Matt and Caryn aren’t going to be invited.”

As to whether Amy would attend her ex’s potential future nuptials?

“I would not expect to be invited to Matt and Caryn’s wedding,” said Amy. “Just because we had something, we don’t have that anymore. You want to start your new relationship with the people that are going to be part of, just like I said, that all the time. If they were to invite us, I would do it out of just support for my kids and wish him all the best in his life together with Caryn.”

In February, Matt revealed in a trailer previewing the current season of LPBW that he plans to propose to Chandler.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt said about Chandler, who told him in a scene, “I’m here for the long haul.”

Last month, Matt posted a loving tribute to Chandler in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a strong, intelligent, loving and confident women,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. “I hope your day is full of all the blessings you deserve! #chacharocks.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.