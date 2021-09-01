"It was just all so right and good," Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff says of her wedding to Chris Marek

Amy Roloff is on cloud nine!

The Little People, Big World star, 56, tied the knot with her love Chris Marek, 55, during a romantic ceremony at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Saturday — and she couldn't be happier.

"It was just all so right and good," Roloff says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I am just elated. I'm happy. I'm thrilled that I have found someone to spend the rest of my days with."

Reflecting on the most memorable moment, Roloff — who wore a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection — says it was when she first locked eyes with her dad before doing the same with Marek while walking down the aisle.

"In our wedding barn area we had the doors closed, but there are cracks in the door because it's a 100-year-old barn," says Roloff. "It was a beautiful day and I could see Chris waiting. I thought, 'Oh, he did wear the suit. He didn't get all weird on me and wear a Hawaiian shirt or something!' He just looked so handsome and just peeking through the cracks in the door."

amy roloff wedding

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

She continues: "And then when [the doors] opened up, I walked halfway down. So my first look was to my dad. When I reached my dad, my next focal point was Chris. To me, it was like, these are two — of course my dad was the first man in my world and here I had a second chance at love and just seeing Chris there ... it was the most special moment."

In honor of her late mother, Roloff, who wore sparkly pumps and Coco Chanel perfume, incorporated a special piece of jewelry on her big day.

"My mom passed away in September 2019," says Roloff. "I got this bracelet when she had passed away. This bracelet came from my great-grandmother who gave it to my grandmother who gave it to my mom. And then I got it. So I wore it as a symbol [of my mom being with me]. And so that was my something old. It's a diamond bracelet with some sapphires."

amy roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

amy roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

The pair's nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and also saw Roloff walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man, Rick Hinkes.

After exchanging vows in front of their closest friends and family — including Roloff's four children with ex-husband Matt Roloff: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24 — the newlyweds danced to an original song by the Macey Gard Band.

"The Macey Gard Band had come up with a song for our first dance because when we were planning this wedding, Chris and I looked at each other, it's like, 'We really don't have a song,'" she says. "I mean, we all like music and stuff, but we don't really have that one song. So they came up with a song and we listened to it and we thought, 'This is perfect.'"

amy roloff

After dinner, the lovebirds and their guests capped off the evening with dancing to live music.

Now that they're married, Roloff is excited to see what their future has in store.

"I think what I'm looking forward to the most is just really dreaming together," she says. "We're all in now, so it's just solidifying the relationship, where we live."