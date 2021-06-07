LPBW: Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Rejoins Pumpkin Season, Amy No Longer 'Part of Big Decision-Making'

"My mom's almost the face of pumpkin season in a way, showing her presence and saying hi to everyone," Zach Roloff says about mom Amy in a sneak peek

Lots of changes are underway at Roloff Farms.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff brainstorms how to safely accommodate guests at the farm to pick pumpkins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Since I bought [ex-wife] Amy [Roloff] out of the farm and became the sole owner, there's been a lot of back and forth about whether we're even going to attempt pumpkin season this year, with the pandemic and all the restrictions," says Matt, 59. "I mean, we're not sure that we can even do anything. But I think I've decided now that we're going to try to do something. We just don't know what it's going to look like."

Outside on the property with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, son Zach Roloff, daughter-in-law Tori Roloff, grandchildren Jackson, 4, and 18-month-old Lilah, and farm manager Karen "KT" Thomas, the group discusses potentially having farm visitors make reservations. "We get so many people that we could be overwhelmed. It's a really tough decision," Caryn says.

"We know people have to wear masks, we know we have to do social distancing, and we know we have to have a low-touch operation," Caryn explains to cameras. "We're kind of focusing on those three things and then seeing where we can land."

Little People, Big World Little People, Big World | Credit: TLC

Though family matriarch Amy Roloff — who moved off the land in early 2020 and into her own home following and Matt's divorce — isn't part of the planning team for pumpkin season, she will be present when the farm is once again open to the public.

"My mom's not part of the big decision-making of pumpkin season this year," says Zach, 31. "But my mom loves taking photos and so she's still planning on participating. After taking a step back last year, I'm glad she'll be more involved this year."

"My mom's almost the face of pumpkin season in a way, showing her presence and saying hi to everyone," he adds. "It's just a big part of a lot of people's experience."

Amy Roloff Instagram Amy Roloff | Credit: Amy Roloff Instagram

Also rejoining pumpkin season is Caryn, who had similarly taken "a step back" from helping with the annual autumn operation.

"I used to run pumpkin season forever and we decided it was just the time for me to take a step back to keep the peace," Caryn tells viewers.

Adds Matt: "Caryn and I decided, 'Hey, it's probably best if she's not involved in the pumpkin season.' She graciously and respectfully took a step back."

And Caryn wastes no time jumping right back in. "I did it for a decade. I loved it. I was clean. COVID hit. Now somehow I ended right back up in the middle of it," she says with a laugh, as Matt quips, "You got a two-year break."

She then proceeds to refer to herself as married — though she quickly catches herself.

Little People, Big World Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff | Credit: TLC

"I'm married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch. How can I not be into it?" she says. "I'm not married. Did I say married?"

Laughing, Matt replies, "Yeah, you did!"

"I feel like I'm married to a guy with a pumpkin patch," Caryn says.