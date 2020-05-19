The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November

Little People, Big World Finale: Amy Roloff Meets Zach and Tori's Baby Lilah for the First Time

Another Roloff just joined the Little People, Big World family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season finale, Tori Roloff has just welcomed her second child, daughter Lilah Ray, with husband Zach Roloff. Making the occasion even more special, her parents Gary and Kim Patton were at the hospital the night their first granddaughter was born.

"It's comforting having your momma there," Tori says. "Even after 28 years, you still want your momma there."

"You always want your momma there," Kim agrees. "After 61 years, you still want your momma there."

When Zach's mother Amy Roloff arrives at the hospital, she's equally overjoyed to meet the newborn. She rushes over to greet her daughter-in-law, then takes baby Lilah in her arms for the first time.

"Isn't she gorgeous?" Kim says. "She is so pretty."

"She is," Amy says. "Welcome to this world, Lilah."

Image zoom TLC

In a confessional, Amy, 55, reflects on the happy news.

"I am very, very excited for Zach and Tori," she says. "They had planned and wanted another child, and she is healthy and she's a girl. I know Tori really wanted a girl. So if my kids are happy, I'll be happy."

"When you hold a baby, knowing that it's your granddaughter and everything, it's just — what a blessing. What a miracle of life," adds the grandmother of four. "And I just looked at her filled with so much love and the possibilities of life for her."

Zach, 30, and Tori, 28, welcomed Lilah in November. The couple also shares 2-year-old son Jackson, and recently told PEOPLE they're open to expanding their family even more.

"Originally I was like, 'Two kids is my max,' " said Tori. "But I can definitely see us having more. We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids. Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life."

Like their father Zach, both kids were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"I forget a lot of times that I'm the only average-height person in my family," Tori said. "It's just so normal to us."