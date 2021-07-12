LPBW: Amy Roloff's Fiancé Chris Suggests Hanging Out with Her Ex Matt and His New Girlfriend

Amy Roloff isn't necessarily thrilled by the idea of her fiancé, Chris Marek, wanting them to hang out with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Chris suggests the idea of spending time with Matt, 59, and Chandler on their newly completed deck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Remember when we were over at the MC and he showed us some sketches of the deck he was doing for Caryn?" Chris asks as Amy replies, "I think he showed you. If he showed me, I didn't pay attention."

Chris says that they should "stop by and take a look" at the finished product if they are ever in the neighborhood.

"Oh, jeez! We're just, like, best buddies now," Amy teases. "We're hanging out."

Chris chimes in, "Well, he knows I like that sort of thing and, you know, I would like to stop by and take a look. Are you okay with that?"

Little People, Big World: Amy's Boyfriend Chris Asks Her About Visiting Ex Matthew's Home Credit: TLC

As Amy simply says "okay" to her fiancé's request, Chris asks her a second time whether she's sure. "I guess. I guess we can," she tells Chris. "Do we have to bring anything or are they going to serve us food or anything? I hope not."

In a confessional, Amy admits that's she's "not a fan" of visiting Matt and his new girlfriend. "That just feels a little weird to me," Amy says. "A little too close for comfort."

Little People, Big World: Amy's Boyfriend Chris Asks Her About Visiting Ex Matthew's Home Credit: TLC

Little People, Big World: Amy's Boyfriend Chris Asks Her About Visiting Ex Matthew's Home Credit: TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris then tells Amy that he also spoke with Matt about his interest in marrying Caryn. "So apparently, they've kinda talked about it a little bit," he says. "He hasn't officially proposed or anything."

Asking Amy how she feels about her ex-husband getting engaged, she says that she's "surprised he hasn't done it yet."

"I don't think it really matters what I think," Amy says as Chris rubs her shoulder and replies, "Well, you've moved on to bigger and better things."

Amy and Matt filed for divorce in 2015 after being married for 27 years. Together, they share daughter Molly, 27, and sons, Zach, 31, Jeremy, 31, and Jacob, 24.

Amy hit it off with Chris after they met at a paint and sip singles mixer in 2016. They announced their engagement in 2019.

Matt and Chandler, for their part, went public with their relationship in 2017.