'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'

The couple wed at Roloff Farms in August 2021

Published on May 8, 2023 05:11 PM
Amy Roloff and husband Chris. Photo: Amy Roloff/insatgram

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are keeping the fun alive in their marriage!

On Instagram Monday, the Little People, Big World star shared photos from the couple's fun date night at an Oregon Symphony concert. Her post included a photo of the orchestra onstage as well as a selfie of her with her husband.

"Fun evening @oregonsymphony with friends," Roloff, 60, captioned the post. "Love date nights with Chris♥️"

Roloff and Marek tied the knot in August 2021 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE of the twosome's wedding. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

Amy Roloff with Husband Chris
Amy Roloff and husband Chris. Amy Roloff/Instagram

Ever since, they've continued to share glimpses into their married life, including videos of the pair cooking together. She even gave a look at their "relaxing" Valentine's Day celebrations at a spa in Oregon Wine Country.

"I'm thrilled I get to spend the rest of my Valentines Day with this man," she wrote on Instagram in February. "Love you Chris. Thanks for being my love, friend and forever Valentine. ♥️🤗"

In March, Roloff gave fans a peek into married life with Marek as the two spent a fun-filled date night together at a Cirque du Soleil show. She first posted a picture of the pair together at an RV show before posting another snap with Marek as the two grabbed some food at The Pocket Pub in Portland.

Roloff was previously married Matt Roloff. The now-exes share four children: 32-year-old twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 26.

As of last month, Matt is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Matt, 61, exclusively told PEOPLE. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

