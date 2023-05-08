Entertainment TV 'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights' The couple wed at Roloff Farms in August 2021 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Amy Roloff and husband Chris. Photo: Amy Roloff/insatgram Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are keeping the fun alive in their marriage! On Instagram Monday, the Little People, Big World star shared photos from the couple's fun date night at an Oregon Symphony concert. Her post included a photo of the orchestra onstage as well as a selfie of her with her husband. "Fun evening @oregonsymphony with friends," Roloff, 60, captioned the post. "Love date nights with Chris♥️" Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun Date Night' Featuring Cirque du Soleil and 'Cute Pub' Stop with Husband Chris Roloff and Marek tied the knot in August 2021 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. "Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE of the twosome's wedding. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile." Amy Roloff and husband Chris. Amy Roloff/Instagram Amy and Matt Roloff Are Friendly Exes on a Double Date at the Farm with Their New Loves Ever since, they've continued to share glimpses into their married life, including videos of the pair cooking together. She even gave a look at their "relaxing" Valentine's Day celebrations at a spa in Oregon Wine Country. "I'm thrilled I get to spend the rest of my Valentines Day with this man," she wrote on Instagram in February. "Love you Chris. Thanks for being my love, friend and forever Valentine. ♥️🤗" In March, Roloff gave fans a peek into married life with Marek as the two spent a fun-filled date night together at a Cirque du Soleil show. She first posted a picture of the pair together at an RV show before posting another snap with Marek as the two grabbed some food at The Pocket Pub in Portland. Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Is Engaged to Caryn Chandler: 'She Said Yes!' Roloff was previously married Matt Roloff. The now-exes share four children: 32-year-old twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 26. As of last month, Matt is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Matt, 61, exclusively told PEOPLE. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."