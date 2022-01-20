Amy Roloff and Chris Marek spent their recent date night at one of their "favorite places"

Amy Roloff enjoyed a fun night out with her husband, Chris Marek.

On Instagram Thursday, the 57-year-old Little People, Big World shared a selfie the couple took while on a date.

"Date night before I left to travel to Michigan for a few days to see family and friends," she captioned the post. "Love him so much and miss him when I'm away. ♥️. One of our favorite places - Pizzario."

Roloff and Marek got engaged in September 2019 after three years of dating. Last August, they tied the knot at Roloff Farms — a venue solely owned by Amy's ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Amy previously told PEOPLE of her wedding. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

Amy also provided insight on life after their wedding, sharing that "married life is going great."

"Chris and I have known each other for five years, and we've been engaged for a little over two years," she added. "I think it just solidified everything when we got married and said, 'I do.' It just brought it all together and reaffirmed what we already hoped for and knew. And here we are."

Amy Roloff Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | Credit: Amy Roloff/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B23CECsg3hG/ Amy Roloff

The couple spent their honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii. At the time, Amy revealed on her Instagram Story that they "had a great, great time."

Recently, the twosome got to celebrate their first New Year's Eve together as a married couple. Amy shared a photo from their celebration, in which the couple wore party hats and posed with a giant New Year's Eve sign.

"That's all folks! It's been a good year in a crazy year," she wrote on Instagram. "I got married to this wonderful man — my friend and love.♥️. And I became a grandma again for the 5th and 6th time. I'm over the moon thankful."