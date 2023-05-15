Amy Roloff Says She's 'Blessed' for Her 4 Kids in Mother's Day Tribute: 'You Are My Greatest Gifts'

Amy Roloff shared a special tribute to her children on Mother's Day.

The Little People, Big World star, 60, posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her four children — twins Zach and Jeremy, 33, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 26 who she shares with ex-husband Matt Roloff — in honor of the holiday.

"I'm blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom," Amy wrote. "You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with."

"I'm so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become," she added.

She encouraged her followers to "always keep your faith," adding, "It will guide [you] as you journey on your path in life."

Amy concluded the message with a sweet message to her children, writing, "I love you all so much - forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly. 💙💙💗💙"

The social media tribute came three days after Amy celebrated twins Zach and Jeremy's 33rd birthday. She shared a series of photos featuring her sons at a younger age alongside a sweet message.

"My boys, my first born, twins Jeremy & Zachary. HAPPY 33rd BIRTHDAY you two," she began. "I couldn't be prouder of the men of faith you are and husband for your wife and father to your kids. You are a blessing to me which I'm so very thankful to the Lord about everyday."

Amy continued, "Celebrate you today and all year long. Mama loves you @jeremyroloff & @zroloff07 forever and always. Happy Birthday 🎈🤗💙💙"

The mother of four continued to show love for Zach and Jeremy on her Instagram Story, sharing a silly throwback of her two eldest children. "Happy 33rd birthday Jeremy & Zach," she wrote. "I'm so proud of you both and love you forever and always."