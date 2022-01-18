LPBW's Amy and Matt Roloff Celebrate Son Jacob's 25th Birthday: 'He'll Always Be My Baby'

Happy birthday, Jacob Roloff!

The Little People Big World star celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday, and his parents didn't let the big day go by without some happy birthday tributes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacob's mom, Amy Roloff, shared a post on Instagram, which included a photo of her and her youngest son, as well as a photo of Jacob lighting his birthday candles. The caption applauded Jacob's life until the big birthday, including his marriage and the birth of his son.

"This baby of mine. How far he has come and grown," Amy wrote. "He's lived such a life already and has more to live, love, laugh, learn, experience, grow and I'm so proud of him. Hes [sic] growing up to be a fine good young man and son."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

jacob roloff Credit: Amy Roloff/Instagram

The proud parent added: "He's married to a wonderful woman, I gained another fabulous daughter-in-law, he's a father to an adorable baby boy, my 6th grandchild. He's caring, thoughtful, has his own thoughts, a writer, insightful, quiet, loving, an adventurer, likes the outdoors, rescue dogs …. and will always be my baby."

jacob roloff Credit: Amy Roloff/Instagram

Jacob responded. "Love you mom ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote on the post.

His wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, left a happy comment as well. "This is so sweet ❤️," she wrote to her mother-in-law.

Matt Roloff, Jacob's father, got in on the birthday fun, too. On his own Instagram, Matt posted a photo of Jacob in a vintage, yellow VW Bug. The car, which has roots in the family according to Matt's caption, was gifted to Jacob to use with his own family.

"Happy 25th Birthday to my youngest son Jacob. New super dad to Mateo and devoted hubby to @isabelsofiarock.. keep up the great work Jacob.. I'm very proud of the man you have become," he shared. "As you already know ..since October. This 1967 VW (roloff family original owners) is yours to keep and pass on down the line. I couldn't help but save this photo for your Birthday."