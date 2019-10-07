See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah & More in First Look at The Little Mermaid Live Event

The Little Mermaid Live! will soon be a part of our world!

Fans waiting for ABC’s highly-anticipated live concert production got a first look at the cast during Sunday’s premiere of the Tiffany Haddish-hosted Kids Say the Darndest Things.

Auli’i Cravalho transforms into Ariel with long red tresses and eyebrows as Queen Latifah channels sea witch Ursula with her velvet tentacles, white hair and gold shell necklace.

Shaggy was previously announced as Sebastian but audiences were introduced to the new cast members taking part in the musical event.

John Stamos will portray Chef Louis while the role of Prince Eric will be played by actor Graham Phillips, best known for his roles in Riverdale and The Good Wife. (Phillips also dated Ariana Grande.)

The live musical event, set to air Nov. 5 as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney” franchise honoring the 30th anniversary of the beloved movie, will “take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film,” according to ABC.

“This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage version,” the network said.

Disney is also gearing up for the production of a live-action feature adaptation of the 1989 animated film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will air Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC.