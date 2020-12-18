The reboot of the beloved series will be a one-hour drama based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's novel

Little House on the Prairie Reboot in Development at Paramount

The Ingalls family is heading back to the farm.

A reboot of the beloved series Little House on the Prairie is in the works, thanks to Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, Entertainment Weekly reported this week.

The two companies are teaming up to develop an hour-long drama based on the widely popular Laura Ingalls Wilder novels. The book was previously adapted into a hit series, which aired from 1974 to 1982 on NBC.

Trip Friendly, whose father Ed Friendly bought the television and movie rights to Wilder's books, will executive produce the series.

Anonymous Content, which has produced series like 13 Reasons Why, Dickinson and Homecoming, will also executive produce the adaptation along with Joy Gorman and Dana Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A writer has not yet signed on to the project.

The original show and book series followed the Ingalls family — husband Charles Ingalls, wife Caroline, and their three daughters, Mary, Laura, and Carrie — on their farm near the village of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the 1800s.

While the show primarily focused on the family’s second daughter, Laura (Melissa Gilbert), it was praised for tackling tough subjects.

After the series ended, ABC aired a miniseries based on the books in 2005 and a touring stage musical based on the series ran from 2008 to 2010. There were also a few TV movies that were broadcast after the show wrapped.

In March 2019, all nine seasons of the show were made available to stream on Amazon Prime. According to EW, Peacock also announced this month it would begin streaming old episodes of Little House.

The cast of the original series mourned the death of Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor, the actress who played the villainous Harriet Oleson on the long-running TV show, in November 2019.

“I just got word that Katherine MacGregor passed away yesterday,” Gilbert wrote. “This woman taught me so much… about acting… vintage jewelry…life. She was outspoken and hilariously funny. A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist.”