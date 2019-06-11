Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Are 'Lit' in First Look at Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

How’s this for a dynamic duo?

On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington unveiled the first look at their upcoming Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere — and in Washington’s own words, it “just got lit.”

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling novel, Little Fires Everywhere will follow “the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives,” according to the logline. “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Little Fires Everywhere marks Washington’s first series regular role since starring as Olivia Pope on ABC’s Scandal. Washington, 42, and Witherspoon, 43, are also executive producing the series.

The series is expected to debut on Hulu in 2020.