The Little Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein Go House-Hunting in Florida

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are relocating to Florida, but The Little Couple stars underestimated just how hard it would be to pick the perfect new house.

“No home is going to be move in ready for us where we don’t need to remodel some of it to make it comfortable for me and Jen to make dinners, or for our kids to navigate getting a glass out of the cabinet,” Bill says in a clip of the season premiere. “So why pay for a brand-new kitchen when that’s all got to go?”

Jen and Bill previously lived in Houston with their son Will, 6, and daughter Zoey, 5, until a new job opportunity for Jen took them to St. Petersburg, Florida.

George Lange/TLC

Jen was the medical director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and the assistant professor of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology at Baylor College of Medicine, but she accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“There are so many big benefits to moving to Florida,” Bill says. “We will be closer to family. Looking for a house is not an easy task. Looking for a house with two kids, nearly impossible.”

Still, the husband and wife team make it happen despite a few tears along the way.

“While there night be a little bit of remorse at the end of the day, this is going to be a good move for everybody,” Bill says.

The Little Couple returns Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.