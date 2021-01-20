Listen to Your Heart’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Split

The couple from “The Bachelor” spin-off released two albums throughout the course of their relationship

Listen to Your Heart winners Bri Stauss and Chris Watson are no longer in tune.

The couple has split after nearly a year of dating.

"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways," the musical duo said in a statement to E! Online.

Stauss, 28, and Watson, 30, continued, "We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."

The duo released two albums throughout their relationship. Chris and Bri, which was released in May 2020, told their love story. In Dec. 2020, they released the holiday album Wrapped Under the Tree.

"We are so proud of everything we've accomplished this year despite the circumstances and feel SO lucky we were able to do everything we've done," the couple said on their joint Instagram when their Christmas album was released. "We hope you enjoy and that it makes your holiday a little brighter."

In the statement, the couple seemed to suggest they will continue to release music as a band despite ending their relationship.

"We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy," they said.

Stauss and Watson captured hearts in the musical and romantic competition that aired in April 2020.