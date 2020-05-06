On Monday's episode, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Natascha and Ryan, and Jamie and Trevor head to Las Vegas

Listen to Your Heart : Jamie Is 'Falling in Love' with Trevor as Couples Head Into Semi-Finals

With just two episodes left, the competition is heating up on Listen to Your Heart.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff, the four remaining couples — Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Natascha and Ryan, and Jamie and Trevor — head to Las Vegas for the semi-finals, where franchise alumni Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will serve as guest judges.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jamie and Trevor have been going strong, and Jamie is finally ready to take things to the next level — but will her feelings be reciprocated?

"I know that I'm falling in love with him," she says. "But I'm scared he won't say it back."

From the looks of it, he might not.

"I take that word more seriously and sacred than any other word," he tells her in another scene.

Image zoom ABC

RELATED: Listen to Your Heart's Brandon Is Torn Between Julia and Savannah After First-Ever 'Couple Swap'

And Rudi and Matt are on even shakier ground.

"This whole thing has been an emotional roller coaster," he says in the clip as she sobs.

"If he doesn't see potential with me, I'm wasting my time," she tearfully admits.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.