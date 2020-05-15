On Monday's season finale, the three remaining couples will head to Nashville

Listen to Your Heart : Jamie Opens Up to Trevor About 'Trust Issues' Ahead of Fantasy Suites

With Fantasy Suites looming on Listen to Your Heart, the three remaining couples have important decisions to make.

During the season finale of the Bachelor spinoff on Monday, Jamie and Trevor, Bri and Chris, and Rudi and Matt will head to Nashville. And in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Jamie prepares to sit down with Trevor for a heart-to-heart.

"Going into this date tonight knowing that there is a Fantasy Suite on the line, I want to make sure that I get the answers that I need in order for me to feel fully comfortable moving forward," she says. "I'm feeling nervous because every guy that I've ever seriously dated has cheated on me, so obviously I do have those trust issues."

To Trevor, she confesses that her failed relationships have led to self-esteem issues.

"I've given a lot of love to people that didn't love me back, and that led to a lot of struggles with my self-worth," she tells him. "And that's something that I still struggle with."

"I have had so many internal battles — like, when things get really hard, I shut down sometimes," she says.

Trevor also admits that his previous relationships have affected him in certain ways.

"Heartbreak is scary for anyone, right?" he acknowledges. "When you fully dive in."

"I also apologize if I ever seemed like I ever had walls up because of my past experiences," he adds.

Ultimately, no one wants to get hurt again.

"This isn't just a singing competition," Jamie says in a confessional. "You're making a love connection. And I just get so nervous, because I don't want to end up hurt like that."