Listen to Your Heart's Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Speak Out After Split

"We have a special bond that we will cherish forever," the couple, who fell in love on the Bachelor spinoff, said in a joint statement

Although Bri Stauss and Chris Watson have gone their separate ways, the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart winners are looking back on their relationship with nothing but love.

In a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, the former couple addressed their split after nearly a year of dating, saying that although they are no longer together, they "have a special bond that we will cherish forever."

"Hey fam. It pains us to say this, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," the statement begins.

"We met and fell in love in the most beautiful and unique way, and because of that, we have a special bond that we will cherish forever," the statement continues. "Thank you for the love and support to our fans, friends, family, and in particular, Bachelor Nation. You made this entire experience so special and unforgettable."

Though the pair has parted ways, they said that they "still hope to make music and tour together in the future, but for now we ask for privacy as we navigate the next chapter. Love you forever, Chris and Bri."

Image zoom Bri Stauss and Chris Watson | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Stauss, 28, and Watson, 30, captured hearts in the musical and romantic Bachelor spinoff competition series that aired in April 2020. They released two albums throughout their relationship: Chris and Bri in May 2020, which told their love story, and their December holiday album, Wrapped Under the Tree.

When their Christmas album was released, they seemed to suggest that they might continue making music as a band.

"We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy," they said on their joint Instagram last month.