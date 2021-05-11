Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for Stephen King’s Lisey's Story

"In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King," Apple said of the legendary author's close connection to the project

Grab some popcorn, because Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Lisey's Story, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name.

The streaming service released a sneak peek at the buzzed-about limited series on Tuesday, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The chill-inducing thriller will follow Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famed novelist Scott Landon, played by Owen.

"A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind," a press release teased of the series.

The moody trailer opens with a silhouette of Moore by a tree in the woods, asking "Was it my imagination?" before the camera pans to her waking up with a scream in bed.

Later, she faces pressure to release her late husband's unpublished works, with Moore's character asserting "You are never going to see those papers."

Julianne Moore in “Lisey’s Story" Credit: Apple TV+.

Director Pablo Larraín partnered with J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television to bring his vision to life. King, Moore and Larraín served as executive producers with Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín for the spine-tingling new show.

Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang will also star in the eight-episode series.