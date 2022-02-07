Lisa Vanderpump broke her leg in at least three places after falling off her horse last week

Lisa Vanderpump Thanks Fans for Support After Riding Accident: 'Back in the Saddle of Life Soon'

Lisa Vanderpump is feeling well on the road to recovery.

On Instagram Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 61, thanked fans for their well-wishes after breaking her leg in a fall from her horse last week. In her first post since the accident, Vanderpump posted photos of the many bouquets she's received since returning home.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" she said. "4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!"

The SUR restauranter was thrown from her horse last Sunday. Her husband Ken Todd later confirmed to TMZ that she broke her leg in multiple places and had surgery soon after. The procedure involved "plates and screws," and was expected to send Vanderpump into eight to 10 weeks of recovery.

Though Vanderpump said she'll soon be back in the "saddle of life," her time in an actual saddle may be over. Shortly after the accident, Todd said she might be done with equestrian sports for good.

"I think maybe that was her last ride," he told TMZ. "I would never ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."

Though the incident was scary, Todd confirmed that the couple would not be taking any legal action due to the fall. "It's one of those things that happens in life," he said, noting that his wife also still "loves that horse."

Lisa Vanderpump Ken Todd Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

According to Todd, moments after Vanderpump tumbled, she knew she'd been badly injured.

"I was there. When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor. And she knew that she'd broken her leg straight away."

Vanderpump has been riding horses for years — this horse for six years — and is vocal about her love of animals. In a 2015 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump gave her husband two miniature horses as a gift.

Her other pets include multiple dogs, turtles and swans. One of her pups, a Golden Retriever named Rumpy, died from cancer at the start of December.

Sharing the sad news in a touching tribute, the reality star said that her dog died just after she arrived home from London.