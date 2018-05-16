Lisa Vanderpump Thanks Fans for Support After Brother's 'Devastating' Death: 'One Day at a Time'

Lisa Vanderpump is taking it “one day at a time” after the loss of her late older brother.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Tuesday, Vanderpump, 57, thanked fans for their support during the past “devastating couple of weeks.”

“One day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo,” she wrote.

Along with the message, the reality star posted a photo of herself riding one of her horses.

Vanderpump’s only sibling Mark was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30 after a suspected drug overdose, the Daily Mail reported. The DJ was 59.

It is unknown whether the reported overdose was accidental or deliberate, according to the report.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa, 57, said in a statement.

“He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy,” she continued. “We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

On Tuesday, the reality star paid tribute to her brother on social media.

“Rest In Peace big brother,” she captioned a photo of herself and Mark.