Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as She's Let Go from RHOBH

Speaking on her podcast, All Things Vanderpump, on Tuesday, the former housewife and restauranteur said that she "certainly did not have a good experience" with Mellencamp Arroyave.

"I don’t know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say," Vanderpump said on the podcast.

Vanderpump, 60, then touched on the recent backlash against Mellencamp Arroyave's weight loss program, which some claimed that it encourages disordered eating.

"Also, I think there was something of contention about her business," Vanderpump said. "Something about 500 calories a day. I don't know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I'm up in the night."

The program, All In by Teddi, came under fire after social media influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former clients claiming that the program would restrict them to 500-1,000 calories a day and demanded an hour of cardio daily.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,600 calories is the minimum needed for the average sedentary adult to meet their body's daily nutrient needs.

Mellencamp Arroyave defended the program last week, saying that it is "very transparent from the beginning."

"I guess whatever works for you — but apparently it didn't for everybody," Vanderpump added during Tuesday's podcast, finishing, "anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best... said no one ever. Okay, moving on."

Mellencamp Arroyave announced on Tuesday that her contract on RHOB was not renewed after three seasons on the show.

"I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," the mother of three said in an Instagram video, likening the end of her time on RHOB to the end of a romantic relationship.

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

"That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave, 43, have three children: baby Dove, son Cruz, 6, and daughter Slate, who turns 7 next month.