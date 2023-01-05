Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her 'RHOBH' Departure Announcement: 'Ding Dong'

Shortly after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former castmate Lisa Vanderpump was quick to share her thoughts.

Vanderpump, 62, seemingly threw shade towards Rinna, 59, on Thursday with a simple tweet that read, "Ding dong."

The comment ignited a slew of reactions including one user writing, "The witch is dead" — completing the lyrics from the song in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Aside from on-air clashes, the women were previously involved in a bitter feud when Rinna accused Vanderpump of setting up cast members and orchestrating storylines in 2019 — including one that surfaced on the show by Vanderpump's employees at Vanderpump Dogs.

Vanderpump maintained her innocence and denied the "set-up" accusations, but Rinna felt that Vanderpump was attempting to capitalize on the headlines Rinna helped make by producing the new show.

At the time, Rinna shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story addressing the rumors — telling Vanderpump, "If this indeed becomes another show, my lawyer will be calling."

"I'm a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do," Rinna said in her rant. "So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off, we should be paid for it."

A source close to the show also claimed at the time that Vanderpump's motive for starting rumors about the potential of the spinoff was to rally up support.

"This is typical Lisa," the source said. "She's tired of seeing the negative headlines about Vanderpump Dogs, so why not plant something positive to change the narrative and get Bravo to give her another show? You can't believe the lies."

Though a lawsuit was never pursued, the tension between the duo never fizzled.

On Thursday, Rinna announced her decision to exit the beloved franchise after eight seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement obtained exclusively by PEOPLE. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Rinna Speaks Out About Lawsuit Over Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself: 'That's Not Right'

Rinna joined the franchise in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014. In her debut season, the actress was involved in one of the show's most memorable fights when she hurled a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards, who'd alluded Rinna didn't want something to get out about her husband Harry Hamlin.

Over the years, Rinna has continued to find herself entangled in drama on the show.

On the latest season of RHOBH, the Rinna Beauty founder raised her voice repeatedly at Sutton Stracke after her costar claimed to have never received a thank you for purchasing Rinna and Hamlin's tickets for Elton John's annual charity benefit. Later, fans — and current RHOBH stars — took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage over Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's Aspen trip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her part, Rinna has appeared to be unbothered by the backlash — even when she received loud boos from fans at BravoCon 2022.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

Rinna also said at the time she was happy to "have the number one show on cable on Bravo of the Housewives," and noted that she was not fazed by RHOBH fans who called her hypocritical for her onscreen behavior.

"It's a TV show, for God's sake," she shared. "Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that."