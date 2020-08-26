Lisa Vanderpump Says Rumors of Stassi Schroeder's New Show Are 'False': 'It's Not True'

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, shut down rumors that Stassi Schroeder is getting her own spin-off series after being fired from Vanderpump Rules over past racially insensitive actions.

Speculation surrounding a new show started after reports surfaced that Schroeder was in talks with Evolution Media, the production company that works with Bravo on Vanderpump Rules.

"I’ve been asked repeatedly and unfortunately it’s not true, false rumor, I work closely with @evolutionusa no authenticity to story regarding spin off for Stassi Schroeder," Vanderpump, an executive producer on VPR, tweeted Tuesday.

A rep for Schroeder did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and her costar Kristen Doute would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they had both starred since the show's debut in 2013. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

Their departures were confirmed days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers. Stowers had publicly recalled a time when the two spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her as revenge for her cheating scandal with Jax Taylor.

Earlier this month, Vanderpump addressed the cast changes, saying that while she believes in "zero tolerance," she also thinks "people can learn from their mistakes."

"You know, I've reached out to Stassi two or three times and I haven't heard back from her and I really, you know, I do love them both," Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight, later adding, "I think it's sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I'm all about that."

"I think you've seen that on the show," she continued. "Of course, we do know that we're in this momentum of really people kind of standing up for what's right, and I'm all about that and embracing that — and I do believe in zero tolerance for that — but I also believe that you can come back from that and you're young and you can learn from it."

Steve Honig, a rep for Schroeder and Doute, previously told PEOPLE that month that the women are ready to "move forward."