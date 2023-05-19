Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said it’s been “very difficult” to watch the fallout from her costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 19, 2023 06:31 AM
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump is teasing the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Ahead of the first episode of the three-part season 10 reunion, which is set to air on May 24, Vanderpump, 62, told Extra at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday, "I think we are ready for it. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered."

"I don't think we have heard it all yet. I think there is still going to be more as soon as we start filming again," she added of season 11.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also revealed it's been 'very difficult" to watch the fallout from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' seven-month affair, which was exposed on March 3 and ended 40-year-old Sandoval's nine-year relationship with his costar Ariana Madix.

"It's still hard to watch when you see emotional breakdowns like that," Vanderpump told Extra. "When you are invested in these people you have known for so many years, who is right or wrong when you see them absolutely hysterical? It's been very difficult."

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Vanderpump's costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber were also in attendance at the gala, but Vanderpump said it would be impossible to expect all of the cast to attend with emotions still running high amidst the cheating scandal, which was laid bare in Wednesday's finale episode.

"It's a feel-good factor, it's my charity gala, and these feelings aren't resolved and I can't sit them at a table and expect perfect harmony," she explained to Extra. "It's not going to happen."

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Madix, 37, said that she isn't open to filming with Sandoval or Leviss, 28, again.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"I have nothing to say to either of them," she said. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

She added of filming the reunion, which took place on March 23, "It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season. But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [cast members]. We've never been united like that ever."

Madix's comments come after Alex Baskin, the executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, said producers and the network were taking "a minute" to figure out casting for next season and are currently taking a small break from filming following the cheating scandal.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen
Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Baskin told Variety, "It's hard for anybody to say yes right now" to filming a new season of the Bravo show after a taxing reunion marked by surprise "revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space."

He went on to say that the cast needs to see all three parts of the reunion. "I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away," he told the publication. "And I now think we need a minute."

Weighing in on whether Leviss may return, Baskin added, "We have had those conversations with her reps. She and people around her have to feel OK about it. And so that's why I also think that waiting a little bit helps."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Reunion host Andy Cohen also teased the three-part special after filming wrapped.

"Well, that was really confrontational," the 54-year-old said on his Instagram Story in March. "It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid."

Meanwhile, cast member Kent, 32, called the taping "the most exhausting reunion" she's "ever done."

"I'm drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I'm happy to be home now with my little one," she added on her Instagram Story. "Anyway, I think you guys will enjoy it though, so that is the silver lining to it all."

