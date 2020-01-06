Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Ferrari Crashing Into Her Restaurant: 'We Are Not a Drive-Thru'

A car crashed into one of Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood restaurants over the weekend, multiple outlets report.

On Sunday, a silver Ferrari drove into the patio area of PUMP, the restaurant lounge located on Santa Monica Boulevard that’s owned by the reality TV star. The vehicle crashed through the railings edging the outdoor area, leaving shattered glass scattered throughout the scene, according to KNBC.

One person was sent to the hospital following the accident, KTLA reports, although it’s unclear what injuries the victim sustained.

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Vanderpump, 59, reacted to the crash on Twitter, making light of the scenario while also voicing that she’s grateful no one was harmed.

No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/CpZoT1AFuV — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2020

“No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted, sharing two photos from the aftermath of the incident.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, said he spoke with the driver involved in the “massive crash,” and revealed that one customer had “minor cuts.”

“He said that somebody cut him off,” Todd, 62, told TMZ. “… Accidents happen, you know, and I take everything, rough or smooth. He couldn’t help it, it was an accident.”

“These things happen,” he added. “… It’s just life.”

Vanderpump, whose restaurant SUR is featured on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, opened PUMP in 2014. Vanderpump also owns Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.