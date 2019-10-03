Lisa Vanderpump Shades Sarah Paulson After Actress Said She 'Wasn't That Nice': 'Not Sure I Know Her'

When Real Housewives super fan Sarah Paulson claimed to Vanity Fair that upon meeting Lisa Vanderpump briefly at a party, the restauranteur “wasn’t that nice” to her, the American Horror Story star added that she didn’t want her “coming after me on Twitter.”

But after Vanderpump saw Paulson’s comments on Twitter, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ended up responding ⁠in a way that was very reminiscent of a viral Mariah Carey response that has since become a meme.

“I am sorry,not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her,” Vanderpump, 59, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in response to a fan reacting to Paulson’s remarks. (Carey once responded to a question about Jennifer Lopez, saying, “I don’t know her,” although Carey later clarified in an interview with Pitchfork that she was just trying to “say something nice or say nothing at all” about Lopez.)

“I try to be nice to everybody lol,” she added.

One day prior, Vanity Fair published a lie detector test interview with Paulson, who came clean about her opinions on the recent casting shake-ups to both the Beverly Hills and New York series in the Bravo franchise.

When Paulson was asked about Vanderpump, she was initially wary of revealing her true thoughts. As a fan of RHOBH, Paulson seemed to already know that Vanderpump isn’t afraid to clap back at her critics.

“You know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter,” Paulson said, before adding, “But I won’t miss her.”

Vanderpump announced she was leaving the Bravo franchise in July, writing on Instagram, “the Pump has left the building.”

“I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party, she wasn’t that nice to me,” Paulson added. “Am I going to get in trouble for that?” she asked, giving the camera a wide-eyed look.

The Emmy-winning actress will miss Bethenny Frankel from RHONY, however.

“I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself. So I think it will survive without her, yes. Although I, personally, will miss her,” she said of the Skinnygirl mogul’s exit, which she announced in August.