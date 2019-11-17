Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Kyle Richards' Claim She Avoids Former RHOBH Costar After Abrupt Exit

Lisa Vanderpump seemingly does not miss her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards.

Vanderpump, 59, spoke with PEOPLE at BravoCon this weekend and responded to Richards’ comment claiming that the Vanderpump Rules star “did not want to bump into me” during the network’s first-ever fan convention, adding, “She left the stage before we got on.”

“We were on different times. I was on with Vanderpump Rules. This is typical of Kyle — she would always sling something at me!” Vanderpump told PEOPLE.

“How could I run away from her? I’m with Vanderpump Rules. Bravo knows what they’re doing. They know where to schedule us and tells us where we’re going. So don’t flatter yourself, sweetie!” the reality star said.

Days before, Richards, 50, also spoke about a recent run-in the former friends had when they were seated next to one another at a restaurant. “I bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus and then I just bumped into her at a restaurant last week,” the actress recalled during a BravoCon panel. “I’m not kidding, it was the tiniest restaurant and the hostess put us right next to each other. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And we went past and we said hello. Well, I did.”

Vanderpump reacted to Richards’ comment, telling PEOPLE, “Yes, I was at dinner and she came to the restaurant. It wasn’t very friendly.”

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Left RHOBH: ‘I Don’t Have Room in My Life for Nastiness’

Image zoom Robin Marchant/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Vanderpump was on the glitzy Bravo franchise for nine seasons before abruptly quitting after a tumultuous season 9.

“I had a great time on Housewives,” she recently told PEOPLE, opening up for the first time about leaving the series. “But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

Though Vanderpump did not appear with her former castmates for the RHOBH panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she was still a topic of conversation.

“I don’t think anyone would be upset. Her choice, she’s welcome,” Dorit Kemsley said of whether Vanderpump should return.

And on Friday, during the taping of a special Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Denise Richards said the upcoming season is eventful without Vanderpump’s role. “It’s much more exciting than what’s out there in the press. It’s a lot of drama and a lot of fun. And I think people will be pleasantly surprised,” she said.

Newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke join the series when RHOBH returns for season 10 in 2020.