Lisa Vanderpump Quits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 9 Seasons

Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The O.G. Housewife is leaving the Bravo show after 9 seasons, PEOPLE can confirm. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

Vanderpump, 58, explained her reasoning in an interview with Extra after accepting the Legacy Award at Thursday night’s 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she said. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news comes just after Andy Cohen revealed that Vanderpump, 58, did not attend the season 9 reunion taping.

“There’s major things happening,” he teased on Instagram. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump had previously hinted that she planned to skip the reunion.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she told the DailyMailTV. “So in all probability, no.”

As for what that meant for her future on the show, she admitted it would be hard to return for another season.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she said. “So … no.”

But that doesn’t mean Vanderpump is retreating from the public eye. On Thursday, she was busy filming her Bravo spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, at her restaurant SUR and was later honored by the city of Los Angeles for her advocacy and commitment to the LGBTQ community. She is expected to attend the Pride Parade on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The restaurateur had a major falling out with her castmates throughout the course of filming season 9. Kyle Richards previously confirmed she and Vanderpump, once inseparable partners in crime, haven’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away — and intensified as the ladies accused the animal rights advocate of planting stories in the press. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal has dominated this season’s storyline.

While Vanderpump continues to appear on the show, she stopped filming with the rest of the cast about halfway through the season.

Three months before filming even began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. The Bravo star previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing such a devastating loss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.