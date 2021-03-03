Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump will premiere on E! later this month

Lisa Vanderpump Prompts 'Revealing' Confessions from Her Celeb Friends in New Overserved Supertease

Lisa Vanderpump's latest TV venture is almost here!

In the new supertease for Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, set to premiere March 18 on E!, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star welcomes some famous guests inside her iconic home for fun, drinks and candid conversations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm Lisa Vanderpump and I have launched restaurants and bars around the world," she says in the clip. "But the best food at Vanderpump parties happens somewhere a little more private — here at my home."

"And now for the first time, you are invited," she adds.

Image zoom

"At each soiree, I will create a one-time-only event with a unique theme, exquisite food, unforgettable moments and revealing conversation," Vanderpump, 60, continues, as the video shows her celebrity guests oversharing after being overserved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Finally, Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis confesses, "I've kissed Andy Cohen."

"Come join my friends and me, where they'll be overserved," Vanderpump concludes. "But shh! That's our little secret."

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump will go behind the exclusive gates of Villa Rosa in Beverly Hills, following Vanderpump as she hosts two or three celebrity guests for a night of homemade cocktails, snacks, games and of course, plenty of surprises and revealing moments.

Fans will also recognize a few familiar faces from the reality star's Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, including James Kennedy and Lala Kent.