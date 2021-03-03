Lisa Vanderpump Prompts 'Revealing' Confessions from Her Celeb Friends in New Overserved Supertease
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump will premiere on E! later this month
Lisa Vanderpump's latest TV venture is almost here!
In the new supertease for Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, set to premiere March 18 on E!, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star welcomes some famous guests inside her iconic home for fun, drinks and candid conversations.
"I'm Lisa Vanderpump and I have launched restaurants and bars around the world," she says in the clip. "But the best food at Vanderpump parties happens somewhere a little more private — here at my home."
"And now for the first time, you are invited," she adds.
"At each soiree, I will create a one-time-only event with a unique theme, exquisite food, unforgettable moments and revealing conversation," Vanderpump, 60, continues, as the video shows her celebrity guests oversharing after being overserved.
The Real host Loni Love tearfully reflects on meeting former President Barack Obama, while Mario Lopez tells the table about an embarrassing memory — "our daughter walked in on us," he says. (Lopez and his wife Courtney share three children together: daughter Gia Francesca, 10, and sons Dominic Luciano, 7, and Santino Rafael Lopez, who turns 2 in July.)
Finally, Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis confesses, "I've kissed Andy Cohen."
"Come join my friends and me, where they'll be overserved," Vanderpump concludes. "But shh! That's our little secret."
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump will go behind the exclusive gates of Villa Rosa in Beverly Hills, following Vanderpump as she hosts two or three celebrity guests for a night of homemade cocktails, snacks, games and of course, plenty of surprises and revealing moments.
Other celebrities that will be featured include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Lance Bass, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling and more.
Fans will also recognize a few familiar faces from the reality star's Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, including James Kennedy and Lala Kent.
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump premieres March 18 at 9 p.m. ET on E! The show will move to a 10 p.m. ET time slot starting March 25.